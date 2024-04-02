| If Brs Provided Details Of Farmers Who Committed Suicides What Is Government Good For Dasoju Sravan Questions

If BRS provided details of farmers who committed suicides, what is government good for, Dasoju Sravan questions

He said rather than extending relief to the affected families, the Chief Minister was mocking former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and asking the opposition BRS to provide details of those who committed suicide due to crop loss.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 10:15 PM

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader Dasoju Sravan slammed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, questioning the government’s response to the tragic deaths of 200 farmers under the Congress regime in last four months.

“If we provided names, addresses and other details all the deceased farmers, what will the government do? What is the need for the government machinery comprising the Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, civil servants and other officials?” he questioned, while addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday.

In a strong counter to allegations of Revanth Reddy, Sravan said former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao initiated numerous measures to strengthen agriculture in Telangana including efforts to improve irrigation facilities, provide Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, apart from uninterrupted and quality power supply for free.

“But within 100 days of the inefficient Congress rule, farmers are now forced to burn their crops withered due to lack of water rather than harvesting them,” he said.

Former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah, former MLAs Gadari Kishore Kumar and Balka Suman echoed the views stating that the Congress was misleading people with false propaganda once again.

They demanded to know if there was no mismanagement of water resources, how the State government was able to release water from Kaleshwaram project through Gayatri pumphouse soon after BRS chief Chandrashekhar Rao visited Nalgonda and Suryapet districts.