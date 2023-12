Dawood Ibrahim Poisoned And Hospitalized | High Tension In Karachi | Pakistan News

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:19 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

According to recent reports, notorious underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim has been hospitalized in Karachi, Pakistan, due to suspected poisoning. The incident has sparked rumors and speculation about the cause of his sudden illness.