Day after clashes, bandh enforced in Medak town, police presence stepped up

Cops take BJP district president Gaddam Srinivas, town president Nayani Prasad, several other leaders from clashing groups into custody to restore normalcy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 01:18 PM

Shops shut across Medak town on Sunday as BJP enforces a bandh a day after clashes broke out in the area.

Medak: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), BJYM and other organisations enforced a bandh in Medak town following the communal clash between two groups in the town on Saturday night.

Following the incident, BJP district president Gaddam Srinivas called for the bandh in the town on Sunday. Police took Srinivas, town president Nayani Prasad and several other leaders from both sides of the clashing communities into custody to restore normalcy in the area.

Except for emergency services, all commercial establishments remained shut on Sunday. Since Medak Church attracts a huge turn of devotees on Sunday, many found it difficult as hotels remained closed.

IG multi-zone I AV Ranganath, who visited the town at midnight in the wake of clashes, said they had identified the people who created the ruckus as they had video evidence. He said they would take stern action against them soon.

The IG said they had brought the situation back to normal by deploying a huge police force. Action would also be taken against the person, who stabbed a man, during the clashes.