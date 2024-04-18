| Ktr Criticises Bjp For Encouraging Communal Politics To Serve Its Political Needs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 10:00 PM

File photo of KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao castigated the BJP for encouraging communal politics to win a few MP seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of stoking communal flames and destroying the secular fabric in the country where people from different faiths celebrated all festivals in harmony.

Addressing the booth-level meeting of Secunderabad parliamentary constituency in Jubilee Hills Assembly segment on Thursday, Rama Rao said only the BRS can defeat the BJP in Telangana as the Congress lacks enough strength and commitment in this regard.

He reminded that the BRS candidates defeated several BJP candidates including G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay and Eatala Rajender in the Assembly elections.

He exuded confidence that the BRS will begin its winning streak from Secunderabad parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha polls.

Taking a dig at union Minister G Kishan Reddy, the BRS working president said his three biggest contributions to Secunderabad parliamentary constituency during his term including distribution of snacks during Covid-19 pandemic, construction of a plastic water tank and a shed at the Tahsildar’s office.

However, Kishan Reddy failed to get even a paise sanctioned from the Centre during Musi River floods in Hyderabad. Rama Rao accused the Modi government of misusing the Central agencies with the sole motive to control the opposition parties and fulfill its electoral goals.

He cautioned the people against voting for the Congress as it would only benefit the BJP.

He said the Congress government led by A Revanth Reddy failed to deliver its electoral promises to people on all fronts.