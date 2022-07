Deepika Reddy is new Telangana Sangeet Natak Academy chairman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:27 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

File Photo of Deepika Reddy

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has nominated National Sangeet Natak Academy Award recipient, Deepika Reddy as State Sangeet Natak Academy Chairman.

Accordingly, the State Government has issued orders on Monday appointing her as the chairman of the academy, accordin to an official press release here on Monday.