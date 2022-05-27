DEET: End your job hunt now!

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:20 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you can instantly apply for jobs and receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers, who wish to apply for the below jobs, should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or sign up on www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Is your resume ready? If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume ‘Workruit Resume Builder’ is the key. With it, you can create your resume in less than five minutes. All you have to do is register, choose a resume template, add your details to the resume and download and share your resume. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume.

Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers

Education: Any Degree/PG Fresher/

Experience

Salary: As per industry standard

PF Medical Performance Incentive

Location: Hyderabad

Men and women both can apply

Good communication skills required

Contact: hr@sukhii.group

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

Position: Home Sales Officer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: 12th pass

Age limit: Below 32 years

Experience: 6 months to 3 years in direct sales

Salary: As per company norms

Vacancies: 50

Contact: 8688496425

ARK FINSERV

Position: Telecallers (50)

Qualification: Minimum inter

Salary: Best in industry

Skills: Minimum knowledge of system

Communication skills: Telugu, English and Hindi manageable

Location: Bagh Amberpet

Job description: Banking recovery, all types of recovery, outbound process

Contact: 9493083018

Max-Retail Ltd

Position: Customer relationship executive

Experience: 1-4 years

Qualification: Any graduate

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 15

Contact: polamarasetty.avinash@ landmarkgroup.in

Landmark Automobiles Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales executive

Experience: 1-4 years

Qualification: Any graduate

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Rajkot, Gujarat

Vacancies: 15

Contact: 9687671602

Lifestyle International

Position: Customer relationship executive

Experience: 1-4 years

Qualification: Any graduate

Salary: As per company norms

Location: AP & Telangana

Vacancies: 50

Contact: 9032227630

Ratnadeep Retail Pvt Ltd

Position: CSR/CSAs

Work experience: Freshers (or) 0 to 6 months in any retail

Job locations: Hyderabad

Qualification: SSC & above (men & women both can apply)

Salary: Around 11K take home salary with attendance bonus, ESI and PF

Vacancies: 10

Contact: anil.k@ratnadeep.com

Shriram Life Insurance

Position: Senior HR executive

Experience: 1-3 years

(candidates should be from BPO)

Job Description: Support organisation in recruitment, onboarding, induction, managing attendance, statutory compliance and mediclaims

Vacancies: 2

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9381055942

Share your CV to vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in

Pizza Hut

Position: Maintenance executive

Experience: Freshers/experience

Qualification: Any graduate

Salary: Upto Rs 15,000/month

Location: Hyderabad & AP

Vacancies: 25

Contact: 9676800388

iMark Developers

Position: Content writer

Experience: 2 years (min 6 months-1 year, preferably from real estate. Experience in writing content for sales scripts, landing pages, Facebook and Google ads, emails)

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Any degree

Skills required: Excellent English communication, knowledge of online content strategy and creation

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 2

Contact: krupa@imark.in

KS Bakers Pvt Ltd

Profile: Drivers LMV (with badge)

Location: Patancheru

Qualification: 10th class

Salary: Rs 12,000/- (PF, ESI, free food & accommodation)

Contact No: 9154819481

Rekrut India

Profile: International/ Healthcare BPO

Experience: Freshers/ experience (AR Collar domain)

Salary: For freshers (during training) Rs 10,700 take-home. For freshers (after training) Rs 12,200. For 1-year experience Rs 35,000

Qualification: SSC

Requirement: Good English

Location: Madhapur

Vacancies: 50

Contact: 9542292628

VTekis Consultancy

Position: HR coordinator

Experience: Fresher

Salary: Rs 20,000

Location: Begumpet

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 6363294377

Kalyani Motors Maruti Suzuki Arena

Position: Sales executive

Experience: 0-3 years

Salary: Rs 14,000-17,000 (Petrol allowance, incentives)

Qualification: Class 10th and above (candidates should have 2-wheeler and license or DL)

Location: Yelahanka, KR Puram, Brookfield, Kalyanagar and Horamavu

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9845066501

Just Dial

Position: Telesales

Experience: 0-2 years

Qualification: Inter or any degree

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 15

Contact: 9100236492

For queries or details

contact us at:

Phone: 8688519317, 8639217011

Email: help@tsdeet.com, info@workruit.com

Website: www.tsdeet.com, www.workruit.com

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .