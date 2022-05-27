DEET: End your job hunt now!

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you can instantly apply for jobs and receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Job seekers, who wish to apply for the below jobs, should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or sign up on www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.
Is your resume ready? If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume ‘Workruit Resume Builder’ is the key. With it, you can create your resume in less than five minutes. All you have to do is register, choose a resume template, add your details to the resume and download and share your resume. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume.
Sukhii Group
Position: Telecallers
Education: Any Degree/PG Fresher/
Experience
Salary: As per industry standard
PF Medical Performance Incentive
Location: Hyderabad
Men and women both can apply
Good communication skills required
Contact: hr@sukhii.group
Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited
Position: Home Sales Officer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: 12th pass
Age limit: Below 32 years
Experience: 6 months to 3 years in direct sales
Salary: As per company norms
Vacancies: 50
Contact: 8688496425
ARK FINSERV
Position: Telecallers (50)
Qualification: Minimum inter
Salary: Best in industry
Skills: Minimum knowledge of system
Communication skills: Telugu, English and Hindi manageable
Location: Bagh Amberpet
Job description: Banking recovery, all types of recovery, outbound process
Contact: 9493083018
Max-Retail Ltd
Position: Customer relationship executive
Experience: 1-4 years
Qualification: Any graduate
Salary: As per company norms
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 15
Contact: polamarasetty.avinash@ landmarkgroup.in
Landmark Automobiles Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales executive
Experience: 1-4 years
Qualification: Any graduate
Salary: As per company norms
Location: Rajkot, Gujarat
Vacancies: 15
Contact: 9687671602
Lifestyle International
Position: Customer relationship executive
Experience: 1-4 years
Qualification: Any graduate
Salary: As per company norms
Location: AP & Telangana
Vacancies: 50
Contact: 9032227630
Ratnadeep Retail Pvt Ltd
Position: CSR/CSAs
Work experience: Freshers (or) 0 to 6 months in any retail
Job locations: Hyderabad
Qualification: SSC & above (men & women both can apply)
Salary: Around 11K take home salary with attendance bonus, ESI and PF
Vacancies: 10
Contact: anil.k@ratnadeep.com
Shriram Life Insurance
Position: Senior HR executive
Experience: 1-3 years
(candidates should be from BPO)
Job Description: Support organisation in recruitment, onboarding, induction, managing attendance, statutory compliance and mediclaims
Vacancies: 2
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9381055942
Share your CV to vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in
Pizza Hut
Position: Maintenance executive
Experience: Freshers/experience
Qualification: Any graduate
Salary: Upto Rs 15,000/month
Location: Hyderabad & AP
Vacancies: 25
Contact: 9676800388
iMark Developers
Position: Content writer
Experience: 2 years (min 6 months-1 year, preferably from real estate. Experience in writing content for sales scripts, landing pages, Facebook and Google ads, emails)
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Any degree
Skills required: Excellent English communication, knowledge of online content strategy and creation
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 2
Contact: krupa@imark.in
KS Bakers Pvt Ltd
Profile: Drivers LMV (with badge)
Location: Patancheru
Qualification: 10th class
Salary: Rs 12,000/- (PF, ESI, free food & accommodation)
Contact No: 9154819481
Rekrut India
Profile: International/ Healthcare BPO
Experience: Freshers/ experience (AR Collar domain)
Salary: For freshers (during training) Rs 10,700 take-home. For freshers (after training) Rs 12,200. For 1-year experience Rs 35,000
Qualification: SSC
Requirement: Good English
Location: Madhapur
Vacancies: 50
Contact: 9542292628
VTekis Consultancy
Position: HR coordinator
Experience: Fresher
Salary: Rs 20,000
Location: Begumpet
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 6363294377
Kalyani Motors Maruti Suzuki Arena
Position: Sales executive
Experience: 0-3 years
Salary: Rs 14,000-17,000 (Petrol allowance, incentives)
Qualification: Class 10th and above (candidates should have 2-wheeler and license or DL)
Location: Yelahanka, KR Puram, Brookfield, Kalyanagar and Horamavu
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9845066501
Just Dial
Position: Telesales
Experience: 0-2 years
Qualification: Inter or any degree
Salary: As per company norms
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 15
Contact: 9100236492
For queries or details
contact us at:
Phone: 8688519317, 8639217011
Email: help@tsdeet.com, info@workruit.com
Website: www.tsdeet.com, www.workruit.com
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .