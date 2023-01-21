DEET: Job openings for digital marketing executives

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:50 AM, Sat - 21 January 23

Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers, who wish to apply for the below jobs, should download, register and create a profile on the DEET application which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or one can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume ‘Workruit Resume Builder’ is the key and you can create your resume in less than five minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download and share it. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using the link: bit.ly/instantresume

iMark Developers

Position: Digital marketing executive

Qualification: Any graduate

Salary: Rs 4.5 lakh-Rs 5.5 lakh

Eligibility: 2 years as digital marketing executive

Location: Jubilee Hills

Vacancies: 2

Contact: 9154203362

SBI Cards

Position: Tele callers, backend team

Qualification: Intermediate/any graduate

Experience: 0-1 year in any tele-calling

Gender: Female

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 14,000-Rs 18,000 CTC

Contact: 9000937805

Just Dial

Position: Telemarketing executives

Qualification: Under graduates/graduates/MBA

Salary: Freshers: CTC – Rs 16,000 per month, Experienced: Up to Rs 22,000 per month with incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 80

Contact: 9032800790

Just Dial

Position: Information Retrieval Officers

Qualification: 10 2 & above

Salary: Part-time: Rs 10,250 per month/Full-time: Rs 16,500 per month with other benefits

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 50

Contact: 9032800790

iMark Developers

Position: SEO Specialist

Qualification: Any graduate

Salary: Rs 5.5 lakh-Rs 7 lakh

Eligibility: 3 years as SEO specialist or digital marketing manager

Experience: 5 years

Locations: Jubilee Hills

Vacancies: 2

Contact: 9154203362

Chai Point

Position: Store team member

Qualification: SSC

Salary: 11880 take home ESIC PF yearly bonus

Locations: Hitec City, Kondapur, Banjara hills, Gachibowli, Lingampally

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 9290790295, vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

VTekis Consultants

Profile: Senior Manager – F&A

Location: Jubilee Hills

Qualification: CA/ICWA/semi-qualified CA only

Experience: 10 years

Job description: Perform a variety of accounting and bookkeeping duties with the highest level of integrity according to established policies and procedures.

Salary: Rs 20 lakh-Rs 25 lakh per annum

Vacancies: 1

Contact: 9177504885

Reliance Jio Infocomm

Position: Home Sales Officer-Sales Executive

Qualification: Preferable Intermediate/Graduate 21-22 passout batch also 22-23: Pursuing final year graduation

Salary: Hyderabad – Rs 2.22 lakh per annum with benefits, rest of Telangana – Rs 1.55 lakh per annum

with benefits

Vacancies: 200

Contact: 9391937748

Third Wave Coffee

Profile: Barista/Team Member

Qualification: 12th pass

Experience: Freshers/experienced

Location: Khajaguda, Shamshabad Airport, Banjara Hills, Kondapur

Contact: 8099412735

HRH Next [BAJAJ]

Profile: Customer care executives

Language: Good English with any one language Telugu or Hindi

Salary: Rs 14,000 up to Rs 11,000 incentives

Location: Abids, Hyderabad, Telangana (Work from Office)

Education: Inter & Above

Experience: Fresher & Experience

Note: For those speaking Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, salary would be Rs 15,000

Share resume: venkat@hrhnext.com or send on WhatsApp 9032003244

Metalok

Position: Mobile tester

Qualification: BTech/BA/BCom/BSc

Experience: 2-3 years

Skills: Excellent written and verbal communication skills, and proficiency with mobile testing tools such as JMeter and Appium

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 2

Contact: 6309592913

Metalok

Position: React native developer

Qualification: BTech/BA/BCom/BSc

Salary: Rs 4 lakh-Rs 5.5 lakh per annum

Experience: 1-2 years

Skills: JSX React Native, JavaScript Fundamentals ES6, Variables and Scoping, Array and Objects, Git, DOM and Event Handling Facility Node npm, Redux, Soft Skills

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 3

Contact: 6309592913

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com