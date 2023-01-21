DEET: Job openings for digital marketing executives

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs
The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, through which you can instantly apply for jobs, and receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day.
Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Job seekers, who wish to apply for the below jobs, should download, register and create a profile on the DEET application which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or one can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.
If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume ‘Workruit Resume Builder’ is the key and you can create your resume in less than five minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download and share it. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using the link: bit.ly/instantresume
iMark Developers
Position: Digital marketing executive
Qualification: Any graduate
Salary: Rs 4.5 lakh-Rs 5.5 lakh
Eligibility: 2 years as digital marketing executive
Location: Jubilee Hills
Vacancies: 2
Contact: 9154203362
SBI Cards
Position: Tele callers, backend team
Qualification: Intermediate/any graduate
Experience: 0-1 year in any tele-calling
Gender: Female
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 14,000-Rs 18,000 CTC
Contact: 9000937805
Just Dial
Position: Telemarketing executives
Qualification: Under graduates/graduates/MBA
Salary: Freshers: CTC – Rs 16,000 per month, Experienced: Up to Rs 22,000 per month with incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 80
Contact: 9032800790
Just Dial
Position: Information Retrieval Officers
Qualification: 10 2 & above
Salary: Part-time: Rs 10,250 per month/Full-time: Rs 16,500 per month with other benefits
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 50
Contact: 9032800790
iMark Developers
Position: SEO Specialist
Qualification: Any graduate
Salary: Rs 5.5 lakh-Rs 7 lakh
Eligibility: 3 years as SEO specialist or digital marketing manager
Experience: 5 years
Locations: Jubilee Hills
Vacancies: 2
Contact: 9154203362
Chai Point
Position: Store team member
Qualification: SSC
Salary: 11880 take home ESIC PF yearly bonus
Locations: Hitec City, Kondapur, Banjara hills, Gachibowli, Lingampally
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 9290790295, vikas.singh@chaipoint.com
VTekis Consultants
Profile: Senior Manager – F&A
Location: Jubilee Hills
Qualification: CA/ICWA/semi-qualified CA only
Experience: 10 years
Job description: Perform a variety of accounting and bookkeeping duties with the highest level of integrity according to established policies and procedures.
Salary: Rs 20 lakh-Rs 25 lakh per annum
Vacancies: 1
Contact: 9177504885
Reliance Jio Infocomm
Position: Home Sales Officer-Sales Executive
Qualification: Preferable Intermediate/Graduate 21-22 passout batch also 22-23: Pursuing final year graduation
Salary: Hyderabad – Rs 2.22 lakh per annum with benefits, rest of Telangana – Rs 1.55 lakh per annum
with benefits
Vacancies: 200
Contact: 9391937748
Third Wave Coffee
Profile: Barista/Team Member
Qualification: 12th pass
Experience: Freshers/experienced
Location: Khajaguda, Shamshabad Airport, Banjara Hills, Kondapur
Contact: 8099412735
HRH Next [BAJAJ]
Profile: Customer care executives
Language: Good English with any one language Telugu or Hindi
Salary: Rs 14,000 up to Rs 11,000 incentives
Location: Abids, Hyderabad, Telangana (Work from Office)
Education: Inter & Above
Experience: Fresher & Experience
Note: For those speaking Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, salary would be Rs 15,000
Share resume: venkat@hrhnext.com or send on WhatsApp 9032003244
Metalok
Position: Mobile tester
Qualification: BTech/BA/BCom/BSc
Experience: 2-3 years
Skills: Excellent written and verbal communication skills, and proficiency with mobile testing tools such as JMeter and Appium
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 2
Contact: 6309592913
Metalok
Position: React native developer
Qualification: BTech/BA/BCom/BSc
Salary: Rs 4 lakh-Rs 5.5 lakh per annum
Experience: 1-2 years
Skills: JSX React Native, JavaScript Fundamentals ES6, Variables and Scoping, Array and Objects, Git, DOM and Event Handling Facility Node npm, Redux, Soft Skills
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 3
Contact: 6309592913
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com