Looking for job? DEET is here to help you

DEET is powered by Workruit and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Sat - 8 April 23

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

Vispo Business HR Solutions

Profile: Process Associate

Location: Hyderabad

Skills: Good Communication skills

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: Rs 2L – 3.5 L

Experience: 0 – 3 years

Qualification: Inter to Any Graduates

Contact: hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

Byju’s

Profile: Business Development Associate – Centre Sales

Location: Across India

Working Days: 6 days’ work week (Saturday and Sunday mandatory working)

CTC: Rs 7.5 to 8.5 LPA per annum

Note: Selected applicants will be a part of a 4 weeks training programme and on successful completion, get an opportunity to join as a Business Development Associate.

Stipend: Rs 7,000 for first two weeks of training. Rs 16,600 (stipend) fixed pay for the second phase training programme (4 weeks).

Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com

Chai Point

Profile: Cafe Staff

Qualification: SSC

Age: 18 – 30 years

Salary: Rs 11,880 take home (ESIC, PF, yearly bonus)

Locations: Hitec City, Kondapur, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Lingampally

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 9290790295 / vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

SPRS Solutions Private Limited

Profile: Tele Banking Executive

Department: Virtual Institution Relationship Management

Location: Gachibowli / Kondapur

Qualification: Any Graduate Degree

Experience: 0 to 3 years

Mandatory Languages: English, Hindi & Telugu

Salary: CTC – Rs 2,08,000 LPA to Rs 2,88,000 LPA

Contact: 8317686942 / 9409491556

Nagarjuna Consultancy

Profile: Cardiologist

Location: Muzaffarpur, Palanpur, Ujjain, Kolhapur, Ajmer, Chennai, Salem, Udham Singh Nagar, Kolkata, Kashipur

Qualification: MBBS and MD / DNB and DM / DNB

Experience: 1 – 10 years

Salary: Rs 40 lakh to 50 lakh

Industry: Health Care / Pharmaceuticals / Medical

Key Skills: Cardiologist, Cardiology consultant, Cardiologist, MBBS, Cardiology, Heart Specialist, Heart

Surgeon

Contact Person: leodrjobs@gmail.com

Nagarjuna Consultancy

Profile: Pediatrician

Location: Guntur, Anantapur, Hyderabad, Karimnagar

Required Qualification: MBBS and DCH / MD / DNB Pediatrician

Experience: 0 – 10 years

Salary: Rs 18 lakh to 25 lakh PA

Industry: Health Care / Pharmaceuticals / Medical

Key Skills: Pediatrician, MBBS, Pediatrics, Pediatrician consultant doctor, DNB, MD

Vacancies: 5

Contact: leodrjobs@gmail.com

Avonflex

Profile: Business Development Executive

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: MBA graduates

Skills: Excellent phone and cold calling skills.

Location: Mumbai (on – Site)

Experience: 2 to 6 years, preferably in business development

Experience in SME SAAs tech or SMB segments is preferred

Salary: Rs 8 LPA to Rs 10 LPA

Contact: 9347307914

Vagarious Solutions

Profile: Customer Support Executive

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: Any Graduate degree

Skills: Communication skills

Location: Hyderabad – Multiple Locations

Experience: 0 – 3 years

Salary: Rs 13,000 – Rs 20,000 per month

Vacancies: 20

Contact: ops@vagarioussolutions.com

Vagarious Solutions

Profile: BDE

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: Any Graduate degree

Skills: Communication skills

Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad

Experience: 0 – 2 years

Salary: Rs 13,000 – Rs 20,000 per month

Vacancies: 10

Contact: ops@vagarioussolutions.com

Vagarious Solutions

Profile: Telsales

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: 12th and above

Skills: Communication skills

Location: Hyderabad – Multiple Locations

Experience: 0 – 2 years

Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000/month

Vacancies: 10

Contact: ops@vagarioussolutions.com

Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Real Estate Marketing Executive

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: Bachelors in Marketing

Skills: Communication skills

Location: Somajiguda

Experience: 3 – 4 years

Salary: Rs 25,000 – Rs 35,000/month

Vacancies: 5

Contact: hr@nalandacorporateservices.com

Tan Square Technologies Pvt Ltd

Profile: Customer Service Executive (Banking Process)

Location: Pocharam, Uppal, Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Graduation degree

Skills: Excellent communication skills in English and Hindi or English and 2 other regional languages

Job Type: Fulltime

Salary: Rs 16,000 – Rs 21,000

Vacancies: 1,000

Contact: arun@tan-square.com

Ababil HealthCare Pvt. Ltd.

Role: Corporate Sales Manager/Sales Engineers

Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering / Instrumentation / Any Graduate / Any Master’s

Location: Hyderabad

Skills: Communication, willingness to make sales career

Experience: Freshers and experienced

Vacancies: 3

Contact: WhatsApp- 9884501053

