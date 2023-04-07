Looking for job? DEET is here to help you

DEET is powered by Workruit and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application
Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.
DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application.
Vispo Business HR Solutions
Profile: Process Associate
Location: Hyderabad
Skills: Good Communication skills
Job Type: Full-time
Salary: Rs 2L – 3.5 L
Experience: 0 – 3 years
Qualification: Inter to Any Graduates
Contact: hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
Byju’s
Profile: Business Development Associate – Centre Sales
Location: Across India
Working Days: 6 days’ work week (Saturday and Sunday mandatory working)
CTC: Rs 7.5 to 8.5 LPA per annum
Note: Selected applicants will be a part of a 4 weeks training programme and on successful completion, get an opportunity to join as a Business Development Associate.
Stipend: Rs 7,000 for first two weeks of training. Rs 16,600 (stipend) fixed pay for the second phase training programme (4 weeks).
Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com
Chai Point
Profile: Cafe Staff
Qualification: SSC
Age: 18 – 30 years
Salary: Rs 11,880 take home (ESIC, PF, yearly bonus)
Locations: Hitec City, Kondapur, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Lingampally
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 9290790295 / vikas.singh@chaipoint.com
SPRS Solutions Private Limited
Profile: Tele Banking Executive
Department: Virtual Institution Relationship Management
Location: Gachibowli / Kondapur
Qualification: Any Graduate Degree
Experience: 0 to 3 years
Mandatory Languages: English, Hindi & Telugu
Salary: CTC – Rs 2,08,000 LPA to Rs 2,88,000 LPA
Contact: 8317686942 / 9409491556
Nagarjuna Consultancy
Profile: Cardiologist
Location: Muzaffarpur, Palanpur, Ujjain, Kolhapur, Ajmer, Chennai, Salem, Udham Singh Nagar, Kolkata, Kashipur
Qualification: MBBS and MD / DNB and DM / DNB
Experience: 1 – 10 years
Salary: Rs 40 lakh to 50 lakh
Industry: Health Care / Pharmaceuticals / Medical
Key Skills: Cardiologist, Cardiology consultant, Cardiologist, MBBS, Cardiology, Heart Specialist, Heart
Surgeon
Contact Person: leodrjobs@gmail.com
Nagarjuna Consultancy
Profile: Pediatrician
Location: Guntur, Anantapur, Hyderabad, Karimnagar
Required Qualification: MBBS and DCH / MD / DNB Pediatrician
Experience: 0 – 10 years
Salary: Rs 18 lakh to 25 lakh PA
Industry: Health Care / Pharmaceuticals / Medical
Key Skills: Pediatrician, MBBS, Pediatrics, Pediatrician consultant doctor, DNB, MD
Vacancies: 5
Contact: leodrjobs@gmail.com
Avonflex
Profile: Business Development Executive
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: MBA graduates
Skills: Excellent phone and cold calling skills.
Location: Mumbai (on – Site)
Experience: 2 to 6 years, preferably in business development
Experience in SME SAAs tech or SMB segments is preferred
Salary: Rs 8 LPA to Rs 10 LPA
Contact: 9347307914
Vagarious Solutions
Profile: Customer Support Executive
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: Any Graduate degree
Skills: Communication skills
Location: Hyderabad – Multiple Locations
Experience: 0 – 3 years
Salary: Rs 13,000 – Rs 20,000 per month
Vacancies: 20
Contact: ops@vagarioussolutions.com
Vagarious Solutions
Profile: BDE
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: Any Graduate degree
Skills: Communication skills
Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad
Experience: 0 – 2 years
Salary: Rs 13,000 – Rs 20,000 per month
Vacancies: 10
Contact: ops@vagarioussolutions.com
Vagarious Solutions
Profile: Telsales
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: 12th and above
Skills: Communication skills
Location: Hyderabad – Multiple Locations
Experience: 0 – 2 years
Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000/month
Vacancies: 10
Contact: ops@vagarioussolutions.com
Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Real Estate Marketing Executive
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: Bachelors in Marketing
Skills: Communication skills
Location: Somajiguda
Experience: 3 – 4 years
Salary: Rs 25,000 – Rs 35,000/month
Vacancies: 5
Contact: hr@nalandacorporateservices.com
Tan Square Technologies Pvt Ltd
Profile: Customer Service Executive (Banking Process)
Location: Pocharam, Uppal, Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Graduation degree
Skills: Excellent communication skills in English and Hindi or English and 2 other regional languages
Job Type: Fulltime
Salary: Rs 16,000 – Rs 21,000
Vacancies: 1,000
Contact: arun@tan-square.com
Ababil HealthCare Pvt. Ltd.
Role: Corporate Sales Manager/Sales Engineers
Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering / Instrumentation / Any Graduate / Any Master’s
Location: Hyderabad
Skills: Communication, willingness to make sales career
Experience: Freshers and experienced
Vacancies: 3
Contact: WhatsApp- 9884501053
