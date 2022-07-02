Defying TPCC orders, Hanumantha Rao meets Yashwant Sinha

Hyderabad: The spilt is wide open in the State Congress unit. Senior leaders in the party seem to have a difference of opinion with TPCC leadership’s decision to skip the meeting with Opposition Parties Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, who arrived in the city on Saturday afternoon.

Defying the TPCC’s orders, former MP V Hanumantha Rao met Yashwant Sinha even as Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was greeting him at Begumpet airport.

Putting the Congress leadership in a spot of bother, the TPCC has decided to skip the meeting with Opposition Parties Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha here on Saturday.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy had already announced that State Congress leaders would not meet any leader, who meets TRS leaders.

He had even said that Yashwant Sinha was Trinamool Congress’s candidate and not Congress candidate. “Congress is only extending support,” Revanth Reddy had said on Thursday.

But this stand appears to have not gone well with a few senior leaders in the party. Former MP V Hanumantha Rao along with a few other party workers went to Begumpet airport and met Yashwant Sinha.

Interestingly, the TPCC was conducting Sarvodaya training programmes at Bala Vikas Kendra, Keesara. It was formally launched by TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud.

As part of the training programme, State Congress leaders are discussing on the measures to strengthen the party, promoting the party’s ideologies and other aspects.