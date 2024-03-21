Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED: Official sources

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 09:27 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National convener Arvind Kejriwal was arrested the Enforcement Directorate officials on Thursday night in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, official sources said.

Earlier, Kejriwal moved Supreme Court seeking protection from any coercive action by the ED in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

