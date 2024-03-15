Delhi, Goa, Bengaluru top list of most searched travel destinations for Hyderabadis

The survey, which delved into Indians' favorite domestic destinations, revealed insights into travel preferences across different cities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 04:12 PM

Hyderabad: In a recent survey conducted by Wowtickets.com, a UK-based flight booking platform, Delhi, Goa, and Bengaluru emerged as the top three most searched destinations in the country that Hyderabadis aspire to visit nationally. The survey, which delved into Indians’ favorite domestic destinations, revealed insights into travel preferences across different cities.

Besides the popular trio of Delhi, Goa, and Bengaluru, Hyderabadis also showed a keen interest in traveling to other Indian destinations such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Kochi, Visakhapatnam, Chennai, Tirupati, Varanasi, Srinagar, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, and Chandigarh.

Interestingly, Hyderabad itself retained its allure as one of the most searched destinations among Indians nationwide, drawing interest from Delhiites, Mumbaikars, Bengaluru residents, Chennai travelers, and Kolkata explorers.

Dmitrijus Konovalovas, Director & CEO of Wowtickets.com, expressed his insights on India’s vibrant travel landscape, stating, “India’s linguistic diversity is remarkable, with languages changing approximately every 100 kilometers, reflecting the nation’s rich cultural tapestry. The travel industry in India is experiencing rapid growth, poised to become a significant player in the global tourism market.”

He further elaborated on the projections for India’s tourism sector, highlighting its potential contributions to the global tourism market, which is anticipated to reach $16.9 trillion by 2024. He attributed this growth to the fervent travel aspirations of India’s youth, who prioritize exploration and adventure, thereby boosting domestic tourism significantly.

The survey also revealed intriguing search trends, with Indians looking for unique travel routes and destinations. Surprisingly, there were searches for locations with limited or no direct flight options, such as Lucknow to Gangtok, Lucknow to Puducherry, Mumbai to Leh, Pune to Goa, Srinagar to Mumbai, Delhi to Shirdi, Deoghar to Kochi, Lucknow to Imphal, Agra to Jaipur, Gaya to Chennai, and Nasik to Varanasi.

Wowtickets.com, a UK based platform for booking affordable flight tickets that recently launched in India, has revealed travelling data by analyzing preferences of 36 million Indians across the nation.