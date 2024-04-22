Ahmed’s all-round show guides SSGF Hyderabad to title

Ahmed led from the front with a 80-run knock and an impressive bowling figure of 3/16 in SSGF Hyderabad's win in the final of the the 27th Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jr National T-20 Cricket Championship.

22 April 2024

SSGF Hyderabad with trophy in Goa on Monday.

Hyderabad: Riding on an all-round performance by captain Ahmed Hussain, SSGF Hyderabad registered a 73-run win over Pune in the final of the 27th Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jr National T-20 Cricket Championship held at Arlem Cricket Grounds, Margao, Goa on Monday.

Ahmed led from the front to smash 80 runs and was well supported by Bharath Kumar’s 52-run knock as SSGF posted 199/4 in 20 overs. Later, Pune were bundled out for 126 in 17.5 overs. Ahmed impressed with a bowling figure of 3/16.

Brief Scores: Finals: SSGF Hyderabad 199/4 in 20 overs (Ahmed Hussain 80, Bharath Kumar 52; Satyam 2/26, Atharan 2/47) bt Pune 126 in 17.5 overs (Tej Gandhi 34, Aryan 30; Ahmed Hussain 3/16, Adarsh Deshmukh 2/24); Awards: Most Valuable Player: G Sravan, Player of the Tournament : Ahmed Hussain, Best Batsman: Bharath Kumar, Best Bowler: Rehan Khan, Best Fielder : Abhinav, Arshad, Best Allrounder: Hrishikesh Goud, Best Wicket-Keeper : Farhan Khan, The Spirit of Cricket Award: Manikanta, Game Changer Award : Adarsh Deshmukh, Emerging Players: Ajayanand, Adnan.