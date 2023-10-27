Delhi: Police personnel thrown into air in Connaught Place after SUV hits him

A shocking video has surfaced that showed a police personnel thrown into the air after being hit by an SUV in the Connaught Place area in central Delhi.

By ANI Published Date - 03:17 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

New Delhi: A shocking video has surfaced that showed a police personnel thrown into the air after being hit by an SUV in the Connaught Place area in central Delhi.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, which happened on the intervening night of October 24 and 25, it can be seen that the cop was standing in front of a traffic barricade beside a car. The SUV first hit the car and then the cop, throwing him in the air.

According to the police, the personnel fell a few feet away due to the impact of the collision and was taken to a hospital. He is stable now.

The accused driver has been arrested, police added.

Further details are awaited.