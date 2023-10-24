| Two Girls Killed As Vehicle Mows Down Bike In Mancherial

Published Date - 05:17 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Mancherial: Two girls were killed and a man injured when an unknown vehicle mowed down a two-wheeler on which they were travelling in Jannaram mandal centre on Monday.

Jannaram Sub-Inspector P Sathish Kumar said Pupparla Rahitya (15) and her neighbour Tarala Sathwika (18) succumbed to fatal injuries while undergoing treatment in a hospital of Karimnagar. While Rahitya, a class X student hailed from Ponkal village, Sathwika, a medical course aspirant, was a resident of Andhra Colony in Jannaram mandal headquarters.

The injured person was Rahitya’s father Ganganna. Rahitya and Sathwika had grievous injuries while Ganganna suffered minor injuries when the unidentified vehicle hit the two-wheeler. The three were immediately shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar where the two girls breathed their last.

Ganganna was taking the two girls to celebrate Dasara at Ponkal on his motorcycle. A hit and run case was registered. Investigation is on.

