Delhi Public School students excel in RR District skating event

Students of Delhi Public School, Nadergul made their school proud by excelling in speed skating in the RR District Skating Competition held at Pragathi Nagar Skating Rink and Indira Park.

Following are the medalists: B Krithi of class III F won three gold U-7 category, K Likhith of class V-H won three gold in the under 11 category, B Koushik of IV-K won two gold and one silver U/11, G Soumic of VIII E won three gold medals in U/14, Tanmayi of VIII B won three gold in U/14, Tansree of VIII A won three gold in U/14, Mahanthi of VIII C won three gold in U/14, Aryan of VIII C won two gold and one silver U/14, S Tarun of IX B won one gold and two Silver in U/14 and K Sathvik of IX B won two gold and two silver medals in U/17 category.

A Venkat of class VI-C won two silver medals under 14 and Varshit of VI-I won a silver medal in the U/14 category. Akhil of class ll-C won two bronze medals in the U/9.

