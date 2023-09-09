Retaining wall to be built over Hussain Sagar surplus canal

Apart from identifying the buildings constructed on top of the retaining wall, he asked town planning officials to coordinate with lake authorities and submit a report on the required buffer space for the construction of the retaining wall.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:48 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Hyderabad: In the wake of a tragic incident that claimed a woman’s life after she fell into a nala in Gandhinagar, the GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose on Saturday visited the area and ordered the officials to draw up proposals to build a retaining wall at the earliest.

Along with Musheerabad MLA Muta Gopal, the Commissioner inspected areas on either side of the surplus canal including Maruthi Nagar, Gandhinagar, and Ashok Nagar.

Instructing officials to pay attention to the dilapidated structures adjacent to the nala and the illegal constructions near the retaining wall of the bridge in Gandhinagar, he stressed on taking action before some untoward incident takes place.

Development of Indira Park:

Reviewing the proposals to develop Indira Park, the Commissioner instructed Additional Commissioner V Krishna to repair the skating ground and build a seating gallery and washrooms.

As part of the efforts to develop Indira Park, the Walkers Association has formed a committee of 12 members and a meeting will be conducted on Sunday to take their opinions into consideration.

In addition to that, Rose inspected other 23 development works in the area and instructed the management of Goshamahal in Kavadiguda to prevent plastic waste from being dumped in the empty space next to its building.