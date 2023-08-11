Delhi shocker: 11-year-old’s body found stuffed in bed box

After receiving information, police reached the spot and registered a case.

By ANI Published Date - 01:20 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

New Delhi: Body of a 11-year-old child was found stuffed inside a bed box in Delhi’s Inder Puri area, the police said on Friday. After receiving information, police reached and registered a case.

A probe has been initiated into the matter, officials said. More details are awaited.

Earlier, a 31-year-old woman, identified as Sweety, was found dead in a forest near the Jheel Khurd border area in Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri on August 5.

Later, police arrested the deceased’s husband and two brothers-in-law for allegedly killing her.