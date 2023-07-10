Delhi Vasanth will strengthen BRS in Zaheerabad: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao welcoming Vasanth into the BRS fold during a meeting in Zaheerabad town on Monday.

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that the joining of Delhi Vasanth will strengthen the Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) in Zaheerabad Assembly Constituency ahead of the Assembly elections.

Welcoming Vasanth into the BRS fold during a meeting in Zaheerabad town on Monday, the Minister said activists such as Vasanth, who was well-known for his social activities for the cause of the farming fraternity for over two decades, were coming forward to join BRS because they were impressed by the work of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his government.

Harish Rao also called upon sitting MLA K Manik Rao, senior leader Yerpula Narottam, who joined BRS from Congress recently, and Vasanth to put up a collective teamwork to make the election one-sided. Stating that they were aiming to win 10 seats out of 10 Assembly seats in the coming Assembly elections, he said many leaders from Congress and BJP were coming forward to join in BRS as there was a strong belief that the BRS would win the elections for the third consecutive time. Stating that the Opposition parties would not win even a single seat this time, he said the sole aim of the BRS was to put Zaheerabad at the top of the development chart.

Stating that they had lost the Sangareddy seat in the last elections by a slender margin, Rao said they would certainly win the seat under the leadership of Chintha Prabhakar this time. Delhi Vasanth vowed to work to strengthen the party by touring the constituency. Vasanth, who donated 1 acre for the BRS to mark his joining, has urged the BRS leadership to set up a BRS Office which would coordinate with Karnataka, Maharashtra and other neighbouring States. A huge number of Vasanth’s followers also joined BRS on this occasion.

BRS leaders BB Patil, Chanti Kranthi Kiran, K Manik Rao, Chintha Prabhakar, Malkapuram Shiva Kumar, V Bhupal Reddy, Matam Bikshapathi, MD Thanvir and others were present.