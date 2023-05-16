Delhi’s air quality deteriorates amid dust pollution

The air quality in the national capital deteriorated on Tuesday following a high level of dust pollution in various parts of the city.

By IANS Published Date - 04:19 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital deteriorated on Tuesday following a high level of dust pollution in various parts of the city and its surrounding areas.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 176 under the ‘moderate’.

However, the AQI is likely to deteriorate further from Wednesday.

According to the available data, PM10 levels were really high at most of the stations.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

As per SAFAR data, the AQI at Lodhi Road was reported at 205 under the “poor” category, while it was 191 and 169 in Pusa and on Mathura Road, respectively, both under the “moderate” category.

As per expert analysis, the dusty conditions observed in Delhi can be attributed to the prevailing cyclonic circulation in Rajasthan.

This cyclonic circulation has led to dust storms and occasional light rainfall in the northern regions of Rajasthan.

The consequences of these weather patterns are expected to affect Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, and certain areas of Punjab in a phased manner over the next 3-4 days.