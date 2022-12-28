| Delve Into Art Food And Music Under One Roof At This Cafe In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Participants during the Open mic event at Sacred Earth Cafe.

By BIPASA DASH

Hyderabad: It was a cold Sunday evening and the rooftop of the Sacred Earth Cafe, Madhapur, was filled with people, lights and greenery.

The host for the open mic, Rachana Rajasthani, who is also a poet, made the evening mesmerising with her shayaris.

“Koi chehra jana pehechana, koi chehra hai yahan anjana, mehfil ka jaadu chhane do, kar doongi sabko deewana”. Needless to say, the audience went ‘wah wah’!

Eleven-year-old Nitya took people by surprise as she started reciting poetry effortlessly. The rooftop echoed with applause and appreciation.

The Open mic at the Café, which is organised on the third Sunday evening of every month, featured singers who performed Hindi, Telugu and English songs. It was a reminiscence bump as everyone felt music-evoked nostalgia.

Bhoomika, a former employee of the cafe, introduced the open mic in October 2021 with an idea to host a large-scale event after the pandemic and bring together like-minded people.

The organiser of the open mic Dhruv Gupta, who is also a singer, feels that Open mic is a day for the performers to unwind and break through their routine. He says, “Artistes regularly come to perform here as they don’t feel there is a commercial angle to this event”.

Singer Akanksha Basu says, “I personally did not perform for two years and I was scared out of my wits. But, the audience are wonderful and the space is so open and spiritual.”

Sacred Earth Cafe also organises other events including full moon tea ceremony, classical music evening, sound healing workshops, tarot reading, stand-up comedy, body improv and various other workshops.

The idea is to allow young talents to come forward while encouraging them to let go of their fears and delve into art, food and music – all under one roof.