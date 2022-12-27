Hyderabad: Boxing Day Ball attended by over 2,000 revellers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Hyderabad: Tivoli Gardens, the venue for the Boxing Day ball, was jam-packed with people on the day after Christmas.

Organised every year in the city, youngsters and people from different communities came dressed in tuxedos, slick suits and ball gowns adding their own charm to the jazzy do.

Over 2,000 people turned up to have a gala time at the Christmas celebrations organised under the guidance of Warren LaTouche, president and governing body member, All-India Anglo-Indian association, Telangana.

Party revellers were seen taking a turn on the dance floor showing off their smooth moves. While those from the Anglo-Indian community are used to waltzing, a surprising number of couples from other communities won the cash prizes this time around.

Couples enthusiastically took part in the spot dance, Santa caps dance and the mask dance and had a gala time matching steps to the soulful music by the city-based band The Strangers.

In fact, the crowd swelled to such a number that the party, usually held indoors, had to be accommodated outside on the lawns. It was a wonderful mélange of cultures as guests indulged in Anglo-Indian dishes and Hyderabadi cuisine.