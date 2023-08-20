Democrats want Donald Trump in 2024 presidential race

06:11 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

New York: Octogenarian President Joe Biden and the criminally-charged ex-President Donald Trump are locked in an evenly-matched political mortal combat with odds up in the air subject to several scenarios.

RealClear Politics (RCP) aggregation of polls shows each of them in the 44 per cent support mark, with Biden ahead by a sliver of 0.4 per cent, well within the margin of error barely 15 months from November 7 next year when US citizens will vote for President.

Logic would dictate that it should be no contest: A candidate charged before four courts with crimes, including conspiring to uproot democracy, should be out. There are whispers that based on this idea, Democrats would like to see Trump become the Republican nominee who could be easily defeated by Biden by an electorate fearful of the return of the mercurial ex-President with his unpredictable and erratic behaviour.

These have been amplified by several on the political right who see a Democratic plot to foist him on the Republican Party through court cases that would move the spotlight away from Biden’s negatives of his performance, age and his son’s questionable business dealings. More importantly, it would also draw attention from the challengers within the Republican Party like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the principal antagonist, who could mount a more credible contest against Trump within the party, thus helping Biden.

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board that stakes a partisan conservative position unlike the news operation, alleged that Trump’s court cases have the “Democrats elated because they want Mr Trump to be the Republican nominee. They hope GOP voters will respond to the indictments by nominating Mr Trump as a form of political retribution.” There is a precedent for this: In the 2022 mid-term election cycle, Democrats helped Republican extremists defeat moderates in the intraparty elections, the primaries, in hopes they would be easily defeated in the general election with independents and moderate Republicans turning their backs on them.

But how this strategy would help Biden is an open question given the current level of polarisation with Trump as the candidate who once boasted, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue (at the centre of New York) and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.” He leads in his third quest for the Republican Party nomination, with 54.8 per cent support over 40.5 per cent more than his nearest rival Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, according to RCP aggregation.

