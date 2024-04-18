Deputy Tahsildar booked for misbehaving with woman

According to the police, Raju was staying in a penthouse in the same apartment where the woman was staying with her family.

18 April 2024

Sangareddy: Narayankhed police have registered a case against a Deputy Tehsildar, S Raju, who was on election duty in Narayankhed assembly segment, on charges of misbehaving with a woman.

In her complaint to Narayankhed Police, the woman alleged that Raju was passing objectionable comments on her for the last month. On Wednesday, when she was drying clothes, he allegedly attempted to shoot a video of her on his phone. She then grabbed the phone, but the gallery was locked.

When she attempted to go downstairs with the phone, Raju grabbed it back. She then went downstairs and complained to her husband, who was allegedly manhandled by Raju when he questioned him.

The woman and her husband then lodged a complaint with the police, who registered a case and are investigating.