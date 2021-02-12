Harish interacts with Karnataka villagers at State border

He interacted with the women who were drawing water from an open sump besides farmers from Jambiga village in Bidar district

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who stopped for a while at a neighbouring Karnataka tribal hamlet during his visit to Narayankhed Assembly constituency on Friday, interacted with the women who were drawing water from an open sump besides farmers from Jambiga village in Bidar district.

“Don’t you get water at your doorstep?” Rao asked the women to which they replied that they had to walk one kilometre to fetch potable water. When the Minister pointed out that the Telangana government has been supplying water at the doorstep of all households across the State, the women said they knew about it since they have many relatives in Telangana.

Continuing with the conservation, Rao asked them how much pension eldery persons and physically challenged were getting. They said they were getting Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. The Minister told them that Telangana government was giving Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 under Aasara pension scheme in the State. When the Minister asked them to know whether they were being given any benefit at the time of girl child’s marriage, the women told him that their government is giving nothing. While Rao was explaining about the Kalayaan Lakshmi, the women said that they knew about the scheme since they had many relatives on the other side of the border.

When the Minister sought to know how much they were being given for each acre, the Karnataka farmers from the village said that they would get only Rs 6 thousand from the Centre. The Minister said that the Telangana government is giving Rs 10 thousand to each acre of the land in addition to the Centre’s assistance.

He also enquired the farmers to know how many hours their government is supplying power to agriculture in Karnataka to which they replied that they were getting hardly seven hours with interruptions. Rao informed them about the round-the-clock free power supply to farm sector in Telangana.

When he asked to know about any government schemes at the time of child delivery, the women from the tribal tanda said that they were not being given nothing when Rao had explained about the KCR Kit scheme. Karnataka is being ruled by BS Yediyurappa of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

MLC Fariduddin, V Bhupal Reddy and others were present.

