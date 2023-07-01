Destination USA: Pre-departure orientations for students planning to move to US

If you're planning your move to the United States, you might find it helpful to seek assistance from one of the EducationUSA advising centers located in seven cities in India

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:56 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

Studying in the United States is a memorable and rewarding experience. Congratulations on taking this exciting step towards studying in the United States!

If you’re planning your move to the United States, you might find it helpful to seek assistance from one of the EducationUSA advising centers located in seven cities in India: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore.

These advising centers across India are organizing pre-departure orientations for students who are preparing to go to the United States. These orientations offer valuable information and resources to help you prepare for new experiences and develop skills to navigate through new challenges.

The topics covered include cultural differences, motivation, adjustments from your home environment, academic systems and expectations, housing, and coping in a new cultural setting. Thorough preparation will greatly enhance your study experience in the United States.

To ensure a seamless experience, please follow these important guidelines:

Make Travel Arrangements:

• Confirm your expected arrival date with your graduate program.

• Finalize your health insurance, communication plans, emergency preparations, and other travel-related matters.

• Remember not to enter the United States more than 30 days before the start date indicated on your I-20 or DS-2019.

Attend a Pre-departure Orientation in Your Country:

• EducationUSA advising centers organize orientations to assist students in preparing for their departure to the United States.

• During these sessions, EducationUSA advisers and returning students provide valuable information and advice on cultural differences, motivation, academic systems, housing, and adjusting to a new community.

Gather Pre-departure Materials and Important Documents:

• Familiarize yourself with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspection process.

• Ensure you have all the necessary documents required for entry into the United States.

Report to Your School and Attend Orientations:

• Most U.S. universities offer both a regular student orientation and a specific orientation for international students.

• It is recommended that new students attend both orientations, as they cover different information.

Upon arriving on campus, report to your Designated School Official (DSO) to complete the required visa information session, check-in, and become familiar with the institution’s international student policies and procedures. Also, don’t forget to check your institution’s website for additional pre-departure information that may be more specialized and provide details about health insurance, weather, transportation options, housing, and more.

EducationUSA @US-India Education Foundation (USIEF) Hyderabad and Yashna Trust is jointly organizing India’s Virtual Pre-Departure Orientation on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Join this session from the comfort of your home and hear from an officer from the U.S. Consulate on the dos and don’ts of maintaining your visa status as an international student in the U.S., from a Senior Executive in International Graduate Admissions at a large public U.S. University and current international students on planning and preparing for your departure, latest travel guidelines, arrival on-campus, campus safety, local transportation options, housing and acclimatizing in a new culture.

The virtual session also includes a fun Q&A with our U.S. University alumni who have walked this path before you!

To attend this FREE VIRTUAL session on Wednesday, July 5 from 06:00 to 07:30 p.m. IST, register here https://bit.ly/VirtualPDO2023

– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad

Please visit the U.S.-India Educational Foundation’s website to learn more about studying in the United States: https://www.usief.org.in/Hyderabad.aspx

• Phone/ Whatsapp: 91-8008462712/8008465712/ 8008462560

• Email: usiefhyderabad@usief.org.in | hyderabad@educationusa.org