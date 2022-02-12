Destination USA: Understanding various types of ESL programmes

In our column, last week we started discussing English as a Second Language (ESL) programme in the United States. We understood that students starting their higher education at a university or college in the United States may go through beginner to advanced level courses on academic English to learn English or improve their English language skills. There are various types of ESL programmes available for students, with the most common types being Intensive English Programmes (IEP), American Language and Culture Programmes (ALCP), and “bridge” or “pathway” programmes.

Once the student has defined his/her priorities and before they identify the best ESL programme for themselves, they should check the accreditation of the English language programme. The Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET – https://accet.org/) and the Commission on English Language Programme Accreditation (CEA – https://www.cea-accredit.org/) provide national accreditation to Intensive English Programs (IEPs) in the United States.

Students should choose a programme that is accredited by one or both of these accrediting agencies. In addition to ACCET and CEA, the American Association of Intensive English Programmes (AAIEP – https://www.englishusa.org/) – also known as “EnglishUSA” – and University and College Intensive English Programmes (UCIEP – http://www.uciep.org/) establish standards for English language programmes in the United States. So, students may also consider enrolling in programmes that are also members of AAIEP or UCIEP.

There are other resources on English language programmes in the United States that a student may access to know more about these programmes. English USA is the leading source of information for international students researching English programmes in the United States. The interactive database is available through this link https://intensiveenglishusa.org/.

In addition, there are many independent websites that allow students to search for institutions offering English programmes by time frame, cost, geographic preference, or by other criteria. For example, the College Navigator – National Center for Education Statistics https://nces.ed.gov/collegenavigator/ and College Board – https://collegesearch.collegeboard.org/home websites.

Overall, students interested in English as a Second Language or ESL programmes in the United States should introspect and then explore several resources to identify the English language programme that is the best fit for their goals. Most importantly, they should make sure that the programme they are considering is accredited and approved by the appropriate accrediting agency.

— Monika Setia (Regional Officer and EducationUSA Adviser at the United States-India Educational Foundation based at the U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad. Please visit https://educationusa.state.gov/centers/educationusa-usief-hyderabad for more information)

Q&A:

Q1. What is ACT and how can we register for the test? — Abhishek

A. Students applying for undergraduate (bachelor’s) programmes in the United States are generally required to submit scores for a standardised test, with choice generally between the ACT and SAT. ACT measures the college readiness of students through English, Mathematics, Reading, and Science Reasoning sections, with an optional writing test.

The test includes multiple choice questions, with total score ranging from a minimum of one to a maximum of 36. The total duration of the test is around three hours and 30 minutes. The ACT is offered six times a year – in February, April, June, September, October, and December. To check further details about registration, fees, and other aspects of the test, please visit: http://www.act.org/content/act/en/products-and-services/the-act-non-us.html

Q. I am interested in applying for doctoral programmes in the United States. What are the different types of doctoral programmes in the United States? — Seerat

A. At the doctoral level, the Ph.D. (doctor of philosophy) is the most common degree awarded in academic disciplines. A Ph.D. degree is designed to train research scholars and, in many cases, future college and university faculty members. Receipt of a Ph.D. degree certifies that the student has demonstrated capacity as a trained research scholar in a specific discipline.

The Ph.D. degree is awarded to students who complete an original piece of significant research, write a dissertation describing that research, and successfully defend their work before a panel of faculty members who specialize in the discipline. This may take an additional two to three years. To earn a doctoral degree, it may take anywhere from five to eight years beyond the bachelor’s degree, depending on the field of study.

Doctoral programmes may also be professional that leads to licensure in specialised fields, such as law (juris doctorate) and medicine (MD). Other doctoral degrees in professional fields include Ed.D. or Doctor of Education (education), DrPh (public health), and D.B.A. or Doctor of Business Administration (Business Administration).

