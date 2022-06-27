Details about the European conquest of India

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:55 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Advent of European companies

1. The Danes came to India in 1616. They however, did not find a foothold in India and consequently sold their settlement in India to

a) The French b) The British

c) The Portuguese d) The Netherlanders

Ans: b

Explanation: The Danes never made much impression on India. In 1845, they sold off their settlements to the British government.

2. Who was the first Portuguese viceroy in India?

a) Vasco da Gama b) Albuquerque

c) Francisco de Almeida d) Duarte Pacheco

Ans: c

Explanation: Almeida’s policy was to maintain the supremacy of the Portuguese on the sea and to confine their activity purely to commercial transactions.

3. The Cape of Good Hope was discovered by?

a) Vasco da Gama b) Francisco de Almeida

c) Albuquerque d) Bartolomeu Dias

Ans: d

European conquest of India

4. Who among the following discovered the Cape Route from Europe to India?

a. Christopher Columbus

b. Vasco da Gama

c. Ferdinand Magellan

d. Amerigo Vespucci

Ans: b

Explanation: The Cape Route was discovered from Europe to India by Vasco da Gama. He reached the port of Calicut in May, 1498 AD.

5. Which of the following Portuguese Governor in India introduced the ‘Policy of Imperialism’?

a. Francisco de Almeida

b. John Mildenhall

c. Gerald Angier

d. Afonso de Albuquerque

Ans: d

6. Which of the following Portuguese Governor in India captured Goa from the ruler of Bijapur?

a. Francisco de Almeida

b. John Mildenhall

c. Gerald Angier

d. Afonso de Albuquerque

Ans: d

Governor – General’s and Viceroys of India

7. Who ordered the Jallianwala Bagh massacre?

a) Michael O’Dwyer

b) Nigel Collett

c) Reginald Dyer

d) Saifuddin Kitchlew

Ans: c

8. Who was the first recipient of Nobel Prize for Literature in Asia?

a) Rabindranath Tagore

b) Mother Teresa

c) Sarojini Naidu

d) Satyajit Ray

Ans: a

Explanation: The English ‘Gitanjali’ or ‘Song Offerings’ is a collection of 103 English poems of Tagore’s own English translations of his Bengali poems that made him the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913. It was first published in November 1912 by the Indian Society of London.

9. When was the Non-Cooperation Movement launched?

a) 1919

b) 1920

c) 1927

d) 1928

Ans: b

Explanation: The Non-Cooperation Movement was led by Mahatma Gandhi and was supported by the Indian National Congress. It aimed to resist British rule in India through nonviolent means.

10. When was Simon Commission sent to India?

a) 1919

b) 1920

c) 1927

d) 1928

Ans: c

Explanation: The British Government under Stanley Baldwin appointed a group to report on the working of the Indian constitution, established by the Government of India Act of 1919.

To be continued…

K Aloke Kumar

Director

Telangana State BC Study Cirlces