Develop critical thinking, have commitment to taste success: Governor to students

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:29 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan addressing the 22nd convocation of the Kakatiya University in Waranagal.

Warangal: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has exhorted the students to develop critical thinking and have commitment to taste success in their careers. “Don’t look for shortcuts to success. Hard work and passion can only help you be successful,” she said, while addressing the 22nd convocation of the Kakatiya University conducted here on Thursday. She also asked the students not to settle with temporary or small achievements. She said that the new national education police (NEP) 2020 would be very useful to bring about radical changes in the education system.

Delivering the convocation address, Secretary of Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Prof Sandeep Verma said, “ With a plethora of complex issues threatening our existence on the planet Earth, we need to be prepared and ready with multidisciplinary skills. Thus, I urge all of you to acquire cross-discipline knowledge, new skillsets in multiple domains and inculcate a willingness for life-long learning to address complex issues of sustenance and become a thought leader of the future,”

Referring to the recent successful scientific innovations and inventions, he said, “We produced the most well tolerated vaccine against the coronavirus – Covaxin. This was intense experiential learning and putting knowledge into action for the benefit of humanity. So, a clear message is that life will throw us curveballs more often than we anticipate, but we need to use our prowess and wisdom to offer solutions through multi-disciplinary actions,”

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was India’s transformation, Prof Verma said, “This grand vision and proactive government interventions have catalyzed an increase in the number of recognized startups in India from 471 in 2016 to 73,000 by June 2022, to become the third largest startup ecosystem in the world. It is a remarkable achievement that we all are very proud of.”

Referring to the achievements by Telangana State, he said “In the great state of Telangana alone, there are over 6,500 registered startups, including four unicorns, and many such initiatives are building quality products and affordable services at the national and global scale. The future beckons you to intensify the startup revolution in the great State of Telangana and India, through dedicated efforts to elevate brilliant ideas into actionable translation efforts and calibrated entrepreneurship with due financial support, in order to offer affordable Atma Nirbhar solutions and become job providers,” he added.

Detailing the developments and plans of the KU, Vice–Chancellor, Prof Thatikonda Ramesh said that the University had undertaken curriculum reforms for undergraduate programmes with the partnership of the British Council. “The University is entering into MoU with Global Wales Universities of UK and Departments of Pharmacy, Microbiology, Biotechnology, Engineering & Technology and Social Anthropology of Kakatiya University for research collaboration,” he said.

“The University is now undertaking inter-disciplinary research programmes as laid down in the National Educational Policy 2020 by establishing centres for Drug Research, Material Physics, Nano Drug Delivery System, Ethno Medicinal Plants and Cyber Physical System,” Prof Ramesh added.