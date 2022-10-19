‘Develop tourism circuit including Ramappa temple, Devunigutta, Laknavaram Lake’

Secretary Tourism SandeepKumar, Mulugu Collector Krishna Aditya and TSTDC MD Manohar Rao at a meeting in Hanamkonda on Wednesday.

Hanamkonda/Mulugu: Tourism and Culture Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania has suggested to officials of the Tourism, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), State Archaeology department and Mulugu district officials to take appropriate steps to develop a tourism circuit including Ramappa temple at Palampet, Tri-Kuta temple at Jakaram, Devuni Gutta temple at Kothur village and Laknavaram Lake at Bussapur village of Govindraopet in Mulugu district.

He also directed officials concerned to prepare a compliance report on the development of the Ramappa temple and other temples located at the UNESCO world heritage site at Palampet in Venkatapur mandal to submit the report to the UNESCO.

Speaking at a review meeting of the Palampet Special Development Authority in Hanamkonda on Wednesday, Sultania emphasized on the need of a comprehensive report on the development of the UNESCO site without any discrepancy. Responding to this, Mulugu District Collector S Krishna Aditya said that they were on job and would prepare the report by November 15. According to the officials, the report should be submitted to the ASI, New Delhi, and the authority in turn will send it to the office of the UNESCO in Paris by December 1.

Trustee, Kakatiya Heritage Trust (KHT) Prof M Panduranga Rao, TSTDC MD B Manohar Rao, Tourism Shivaji, KUDA PO E Ajit Reddy and others attended the meeting.