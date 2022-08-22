TSPSC notifies 27 vacancies in FCRI-Mulugu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:21 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has notified 27 vacancies in Forest College and Research Institute, Mulugu.

In the notification, the TSPSC has invited applications online from qualified candidates through the proforma application to be made available on the Commission’s website, www.tspsc.gov.in. The submission of online applications is between September 6 to 27 and to submit the bounded booklets by registered post/in-person is from September 6 to 30.

The posts notified are two of Professors, four of Associate Professors and 21 Assistant Professors. The Commission advised the candidates to visit its website for detailed information.