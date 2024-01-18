| Development For All Appeasement For None Asaduddin Owaisi Hits Out At Centre Over Half Day On Jan 22

“Development for all, appeasement for none…,” Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at Centre over half day on Jan 22

Earlier in the day, the Centre announced that all central government offices will be closed for half-day on January 22 for the 'Pran Patishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

By PTI Published Date - 18 January 2024, 10:23 PM

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday hit out at the Central government over its order granting a half-day holiday to government employees across the country for ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 and termed the move as “majority appeasement.”

“Eid Milad un Nabi holiday was cancelled by a BJP state government. A constitutional authority did away with a 30-minute break on Fridays for namaz. This is “Development for all appeasement for none (except majority),” Owaisi posted on X.

As per the notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, all Central Government offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments across the country shall remain closed for half a day till 02:30 pm.

“The Ram Lalla ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 22, 2024, across India. To enable employees in the celebrations, it has been decided that all Central Government Offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments throughout India will be closed for half a day till 14:30 hours on January 22, 2024,” the notification read.

Various activities have been planned by organizations and groups of people across India and abroad to coincide with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

The Pran Pratishta ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other leaders will attend the event. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the Pran Pratishtha of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathistha of Ram Lalla on January 22.