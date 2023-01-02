Devotees throng temples for Vaikunta Ekadasi in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:59 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Mukkoti Ekadasi at Sri Venkateshwara swamy temple, Vivekananda Nagar colony, Kukatpally. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: On the auspicious occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi, temples in the city and suburbs teemed with devotees since the early hours of Monday.

All the Vaishnava temples were decorated and illuminated and made provision for Vaikunta dwara darshan.

Devotees started to queue up at the temples since the crack of the dawn and by early hours, long and serpentine queues were witnessed at most temples.

Special arrangements were made for the day and kalyanam were organised at some temple with active participation of devotees.