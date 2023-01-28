DGP Anjani Kumar transfers 41 DSPs in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:35 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Director of General of Police (DGP), Telangana, Anjani Kumar, on Saturday transferred 41 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) working in Telangana and issued them new postings.

A few of the officers with their new postings include Y Venkat Reddy – ACP Kushaiguda, P Narsimha Rao – ACP Miyapur, S Venkat Reddy – ACP Medchal, N Saidulu – ACP Yadadri, C Anjaiah – ACP Maheshwaram, K Srinivas Rao – ACP Traffic Hyderabad south, Purna Chander – ACP Abids, S R Damodar Reddy – ACP Mirchowk, Mohammed Ghouse – ACP Santoshnagar, Rudra Bhaskar – ACP Charminar and S Mohan Kumar – ACP Punjagutta.

