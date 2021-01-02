DGP Mahendar Reddy heaps praise on TSSP for services during lockdown

The police chief appreciated the TSSP’s role in the implementation of lockdown regulations during Covid-19 and said the TSSP personnel have been on the frontline and performed challenging duties relentlessly against all odds

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy visited Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) headquarters to wish the officers and staff on the occasion of New Year.

During the visit, he interacted with all the battalion commandants and Additional Commandants. The police chief appreciated the TSSP’s role in the implementation of lockdown regulations during Covid-19 and said the TSSP personnel have been on the frontline and performed challenging duties relentlessly against all odds. The TSSP personnel also performed duties at Gandhi Hospital, which is a Covid-19 designated hospital in the State.

During the meeting, Reddy interacted with the TSSP deployments and trainee constables in the Battalion Training Centres via video conference. He appreciated the training expertise of TSSP force, and the quality of training imparted in TSSP Training Centres. TSSP trainers have shown great enthusiasm and perseverance in ensuring the smooth conduct of the training.

The efforts and commitment shown by the trainers during such challenging times were highly commended by Reddy. He inaugurated “Handbook for Armourers” prepared by the Arms Inspection Authority of TSSP Battalions. He discussed about the vision of police department for its future endeavours and the role of TSSP in the State.

Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Jitender and TSSP Additional Director-General of Police Abhilasha Bisht were also present in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .