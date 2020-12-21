Dialysis centre in Nirmal a boon for patients: Indrakaran Reddy

As many as 40 patients of kidney-related ailments could have the medical services at the dialysis centre every day for free, informed the Minister

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that patients of renal diseases could now utilise medical services in 10-bedded kidney dialysis centre started at Nirmal Area Hospital, without rushing to hospitals in Hyderabad and other cities and shell out hefty expenditures. He inaugurated the dialysis centre on Monday.

Speaking after inaugurating the dialysis centre here on Monday, Indrakaran Reddy said as many as 40 patients of kidney-related ailments could have the medical services at the dialysis centre every day for free. Terming the centre as a boon for the patients, he said that the disposable medical equipment would be used to treat a patient here in place of recycled ones, as instructed by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The minister assured that steps were being taken to upgrade the area hospital. He stated that funds Rs 20 crore would be spent for improving amenities and services. He said that the mother and child hospital would be converted into a 100-bedded facility by spending Rs 20 crore. He added a double rod was going to be laid from Dharmasagar to the hospital.

Reddy felicitated Dr Raghunandan Reddy of the district headquarters hospital for successfully performing hip replacement surgery. He complimented the doctor for carrying out the surgery which would cost Rs 4 lakh in private hospitals. He later distributed blankets to sanitary workers who discharged duties during the lockdown imposed in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Shrimps released

The minister later dropped shrimps in Sri Ram Sagar Project at Velmal village in Soan mandal, released water to agriculture needs from Saraswati Canal from the irrigation project. He inaugurated Rythu Vedika buildings at Pochampahad village in Nirmal Rural mandal and Swarna village in Sarangpur mandal.

Minister dined with Balika Vidyalaya inmates

He then laid the foundation stone to additional classrooms at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Jam village in Sarangapur mandal, spending Rs 2.05 crore. He had lunch along with inmates and found out whether they were provided with quality meals at the institution.

