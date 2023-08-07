Digital Personal Data Protection Bill paased in Lok Sabha

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw moved the bill in the Lok Sabha. The bill will now head to the Rajya Sabha, where the ruling coalition is short of the majority mark.

By PTI Updated On - 03:18 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

New Delhi: The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill paased in Lok Sabha with a voice vote, bringing India a step closer to its first law that establishes how private or government entities can use or process citizens’ data.

The opposition, which has expressed concerns over the legislation, has been demanding that the bill be sent to a parliamentary panel for further deliberations.

On August 3, Vaishnaw tabled the bill in the lower house of Parliament amid protests from the Opposition, which alleged that the bill violated citizens’ Right to Privacy.