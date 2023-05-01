| Dil Kush The First Single From Selfish Is Telangana Touch Qawwali Song

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:06 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Hyderabad: Dil Kush is the first single from the Telugu movie Selfish. The film stars Dil Raju’s nephew, Ashish, as the lead actor. “Love Today” fame Ivana was recently announced as the female lead. The film is set against the backdrop of Telangana, and the makers announced it at the launch of the film itself. Today, they released the first single, Dil Kush, from the film.

Dil Kush has a touch of Telangana and looks like a Qawwali tune.

The makers tried to create the magic of Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram from Uppena. But unfortunately, it is not up to the mark.

Dil Kush features both leads, and Ashish expresses his love for Ivana in the lyrics. Mickey J. Meyer is the music director for Selfish. Javed Ali gave vocals for Dil Kush. Ramajogayya Sastry

Selfish is written and directed by Vishal Kasi.

Sri Venkateswara Creations and Sukumar Writings produced the film. Manikandhan is the cinematographer.

Dil Kush is available on Aditya Music India.

– Kiran