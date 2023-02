Dilip, Vaishnavi to lead Telangana throwball teams

Dilip and Vaishnavi will steer the Telangana senior men and women teams respectively

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:01 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: Dilip and Vaishnavi will steer the Telangana senior men and women teams respectively in the upcoming 15th South Zone Throwball Championship scheduled to be held in Ernakulam, Kerala from February 18.

Hemanth and Akshara will lead the State junior boys and girls teams respectively at 1st Junior South Zone Throwball Championship.

Squads: Senior Men: Dilip (Captain), Nithin, Lithin, Dheeraj, Samuel, Dilip, Rajesh, Aravind,Rajesh, Ravi Teja, Nithin, Vinod, Raghu Ram, Shyam, Sharath; Senior Women: Vaishnavi (Captain), Nandini, Siri, Pranavi, Lahari, Poorvika, Geetha Karthika, Jahnavi, Madhulika, Khushi, Seetha Priya, Tanvi, Sai Esha; Junior Boys: Hemanth (Captain), Gopi, Kartheek, Akul, Venkatesh, Praneeth, Pranav, Lalith, Aditya, Sai Ram, Lokesh, Naga Chaitany, Rehan, Raju Naik, Bharath; Girls: Akshara (Captain), Joshitha, Shreya Reddy, Pooja, Manasvi, Raga, Varshini, Archana, Niharika, Likitha, Pranavi, Uma Maheshwari, Pranathi, Zoinab, Nithya.