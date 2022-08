Dinakar bowls Team Speed to victory in HCA A2 division league

Hyderabad: Sai Dinakar scalped five wickets for 13 to bowl Team Speed to a 83-run victory over Venus Cybertech in the HCA A2 division 2 day one-day league-cum-knockout tournament on Tuesday.

Brief Scores:



Saint Sai CC 106 in 29.4 overs (A Tarun 3/25) lost to Visaka CC 107/7 in 26.1 overs (Ujjwal 3/8);

Raju CC 41 in 15.1 overs (T Murali 4/8) lost to Deccan Blues 44/0 in 5.1 overs;

Oxford Blues CC 108/6 in 20 overs lost to Navtej CC 112/2 in 14.3 overs;

HCA Academy 134 in 40.1 overs (S Nandakishore 56; PBV Reddy 3/29) lost to Mahadev CC 136/1 in 14.1 overs (Kush Agarwal 72no);

Universal CC 155/9 in 23 overs (Owais Ahmed 57, Mohd Nadeer 53; Aryan Parakh 3/20) bt Lords CC 131/7 in 23 overs;

Mayura CC 79 in 20 overs (C Harsha 3/7) lost to Brothers XI 80/6 in 19 overs;

Rakesh XI 162 in 36 overs bt MCC 138 in 39.1 overs (B Nimesh 4/27);

Abhinav Colts CC 121/9 in 20 overs (YVSS Shubham 3/13) lost to Shalimar CC 122/5 in 20 overs (G Vivek Gagan 59);

Deccan Colts 239/8 in 38 overs (Manoj Sastry 71) bt WMCC 206 in 35.5 overs (Arun Kumar Mishra 78; Robin Singh 4/30);

Vijay Hanuman 131 in 20 overs (B Vikram 3/27) bt SK Blues CC 57 in 19.1 overs (Dhanraj Yadav 4/5);

PJLCC 146/6 in 25 overs bt Ours CC 141/7 in 25 overs (K Jaswanth 65; A Rithwik 3/38);

Bharat CC 128/6 in 20 overs bt Telangana CC 103 in 18.1 overs (Md Zaheer 4/15);

Team Speed 167/5 in 25 overs bt Venus Cybertech 84 in 25 overs (Sai Dinakar 5/13);

Vijaypuri Willomen 213/4 in 30 overs (Ayaan Mohammed Ahmed 62, Karan Yadav 85) bt Crown CC 100 in 26 overs (Shahnawaz Azeez 3/9).

A1 Division 3 day One-Day League-cum-knockout Tournament: EMCC 167 in 41.3 overs lost to Budding Stars CC 171/5 in 27.6 overs.