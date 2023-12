Director K Raghavendra Rao meets CM Revanth Reddy

In the past few days, several Tollywood celebrities have met Revanth Reddy after he assumed the position of CM of Telangana.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:40 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Hyderabad: On Sunday, prominent director K Raghavendra Rao paid a courtesy visit to CM Revanth Reddy at his residence.

Actors such as Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and others have met the CM.