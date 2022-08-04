Director Rahul Gupta announces his first international music video, “Payroll”

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:06 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

August 4: Who doesn’t recognise the name Rahul Gupta? The accreditation of his superiority at helming projects is all over the industry. While he is already garnering applause for directing super-amusing web series like “Beer Boys and Vodka Girls” and “Made For Each Other,” Rahul Gupta has announced another big project, and this time it’s a music video!

An “International” music video, to be more precise. As soon as the director confirmed this exciting news, people’s happiness saw no boundaries. And we, too, are thrilled!

Director Rahul Gupta took to his Instagram to unveil the curtains from his international music video “Payroll” Sharing the teaser featuring dollars and everything-affluent, Rahul wrote in the caption, “Dedication and determination are the only ways to achieve your dreams! Finally, the project I was eagerly waiting for is all set for release. My first international music video as a director is coming soon on @warnermusicindia. Proud and very much delighted working with @rikaofficial @kranium #RaviSir”

Payroll has already created a huge buzz on social media. This is Rahul Gupta’s first international music video, and we are very excited for him. Ahead of the release of Payroll, the director couldn’t stop gushing about it, ” I’m feeling short of words to express this feeling. It seems that all my years of longing and struggles have finally reaped fruit.”

“I’m very obliged to be working with such amazing talents; they are all unparalleled. Moreover, it is a pleasure for me to collaborate with Warner Music India. I hope that the music video receives love and support across the globe,” Rahul Gupta further added. The music video is sung by London-based singer Rika and Jamaican singer Kranium. It will be released under the banner of Warner Music Global.

While music videos have become our new trend, the entertainment industry is moving its every muscle to entertain us! And Rahul Gupta, too, has left no stone unturned. The director is also working on a web film titled “Chill Bro” and a horror film. We hope that he reveals about these two projects real soon.