Dirt trapper mats for a clean home

Hyderabad: Dirt trapper is mainly made out of absorbents which are recycled cotton fibres that can easily absorb all forms of dirt leaving the home dirt-free. Basically, these mats promise to stop dirt in its tracks, reducing your need to clean it more often. These are the kind of mats that are washable and have an anti-slip backing. They also boast of the ability to trap moisture apart from dirt.

Dirt trapper mats are cotton-rich pile which supports rubber backing. These can be either hand washed or machine washed but a thing to remember during washing them is not to add fabric conditioner. Instead, you can use the powder.

The reason behind not using a fabric conditioner is its ability to reduce the absorbency of the cotton pile of the mat. This in turn could end up hurting the functionality of the mat in ensuring its task.

It is highly recommended to wash your dirt trapper mats regularly. They are super absorbent and in some instances, you may need to double spin your mat. If you have a large drum machine, you may need to reposition your mat for it to effectively spin.

Wash the mat before use. All mats would have been washed once already before they reach the user but start benefiting from a second wash to raise the pile.

These mats are 7mm thick. The rubber gripper backing on plain dirt trapper mats can be used on both hard-flooring and carpets.