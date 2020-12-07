‘Dirty Hari’ to release on OTT

The film is all set to release on the December 18 on the ATT Friday Movies.

By | Published: 7:01 pm

Romantic thriller Dirty Hari is the new film under MS Raju’s direction. MS Raju who rendered some memorable blockbuster at Telugu box office is said to have explored a new way of filmmaking through Dirty Hari.

“I have worked with films across genres, but Dirty Hari has made me explore new things for sure. My good friend Guduru Siva Ramakrishna has been the pillar of support to me throughout this journey. I have seen comments across social media, like how a brand like MS Raju could work on such projects.

I prefer not to comment on this. Why I did the film? Why I did the film the way I did, are things the audience would understand, after watching the film on December 18. I have enjoyed making the film and I’m sure this would be one of the best in my career. Every one of us usually has an inner personality that we choose to hide, from people.

That personality might sometimes behave out of context. Those animal instincts pave the way to serious problems. The hero’s connection with the two heroines calls for major hiccups between them. The drama between them has an interesting, new look. Shravan Reddy has definitely owned the screen as the hero.

Simrat Kaur has brought life to her role. Ruhani Sharma was great. A special mention to the producers Guduru Satish Babu and Guduru Sai Puneeth for their amazing contributions to the film,” says an excited MS Raju.

The film casts Shravan Reddy, Simrat Kaur, Ruhani Sharma as the leads. It is produced by Guduru Satish Babu and Guduru Sai Puneeth, presented by Guduru Siva Ramakrishna under the banner of SPJ Creations and Kedar Selgamsetty, Vamsi Karumanchi under the banner of Hylife Entertainments. The film is all set to release on the December 18 on the ATT Friday Movies.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .