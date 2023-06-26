Ruhani Sharma’s ‘Her’ is to hit theatres soon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:47 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Hyderabad: Ruhani Sharma, who earned recognition for her roles in ‘Chi La Sow’, ‘Meet Cute’, ‘Dirty Hari’, and ‘Hit: The First Case’, will play a cop in the upcoming film ‘Her’. Up until now, she has portrayed pleasant and friendly girl-next-door roles while ‘Her’ promises to reveal a fresher side of Ruhani as an actor.

Sreedhar Swaraghav makes his directorial debut with the movie, which also stars Pradeep Rudra, Jeevan Kumar, and Abhignya. Sreedhar, a filmmaker who is known for short-films and independent productions in the past, wrote the screenplay as well, besides directing the movie.

Vikas Vasishta, of ‘Cinema Bandi’ fame, and Pradeep Rudra also play significant roles in the film, which is produced by Raghu and Deepa Sankuratri under the banner of Double Up Media. The shooting for this first production under the label has already been completed.

Leading production firm Suresh Productions has offered to release the movie in the Telugu States after the filmmakers complete the post-production procedures and are satisfied with the initial copy. The production team said that the movie would be released on July 21.

Jeevan Kumar, Abhignya, Sanjay Swaroop, Banerjee, Ravi Varma, and Ravi Prakash are also part of the cast.