Discord in Congress as party allots Kothagudem Assembly seat to CPI

Even though the Congress party has not given the ticket he would contest as an independent candidate, said TPCC secretary Adavelli Krishna

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:08 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Congress leader A Krishna speaking to his followers at Paloncha in Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: Allotting Kothagudem Congress ticket to CPI state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao as part pre-poll alliance between the parties has led to serious discord in the district Congress.

The TPCC secretary Adavelli Krishna, a BC leader who expected the party ticket to contest for Kothagudem Assembly seat, revolted against the party high command’s decision. He said even though the party has not given the ticket he would contest as an independent candidate.

Shedding tears at a meeting with his followers and Congress workers at Paloncha on Tuesday, he said would file his nomination papers on Wednesday. Allotting Kothagudem seat to CPI has hurt sentiments of BCs in the party, he said while asking the party leadership to review its decision.

Krishna said that for the past five years he worked hard to build up the party in the constituency and spent Rs 10 lakh to enroll over 40,000 memberships. But the party has meted out injustice by preferring to field the CPI candidate.

The Congress leader further said he also spoke to Sambasiva Rao over phone asking him to let him contest this time as the party was strong in Kothagudem and the latter has already served as MLA once. But the CPI leader has not shown mercy, he lamented.

Krishna also hit at Sambasiva Rao claiming that the latter could not secure his election deposit if contested in Kothagudem. The CPI leadership has lost its morals and its fall has begun. By securing the ticket through lobbying in Delhi was not to win the seat, he said with warning that he would see to it that the CPI candidate would lose the election.

Meanwhile, at a meeting in Khammam the CPI party state secretariat member B Hemanth Rao, district secretary P Prasad and others asked the party cadres to work for the victory of Congress candidate in Palair and Sambasiva Rao in Kothagudem.

