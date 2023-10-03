District collector asks ward officers to gain knowledge about municipal acts

Speaking at one-day workshop conducted on municipal acts in the meeting hall of the collectorate for municipal ward officers, Vijay Krishna Reddy said that an officer was appointed to each ward as per Telangana State Municipal Act-2019.

Yadadri-Bhongir: The district Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy on Tuesday asked the municipal ward officers to familiarise themselves with municipal acts and development works taken up in their areas.

Ward officers should try to solve the problems in the municipalities in coordination with elected representatives and officials of other departments. The ward officers were responsible for the smooth execution of development works in their posting areas.

He opined that having good knowledge of municipal acts would make their work easy.

Stating that development works have taken up with the funds of the state government and finance commission, he said that special focus should be laid on maintaining sanitation in all the wards. He underlined the need for effective implementation of door-to-door collection of dry and wet wastes in the towns.