District level games for CM cup tournament inaugurated at Mahabubabad

The tournament aims to recognize and reward the talented sportspersons who emerged victorious at the mandal level

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:20 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Mahabubabad: In a bid to foster the spirit of sportsmanship among the youth, ZP Chairperson Angoth Bindhu, accompanied by District Collector K Shashanka, inaugurated the district-level games at NTR Stadium on Monday.

The tournament, which is a part of the prestigious CM cup, aims to recognize and reward the talented sportspersons who emerged victorious at the mandal level.

Highlighting the significance of the event, ZP Chairperson Angoth Bindhu emphasized the importance of perseverance and discipline in achieving success. She also revealed stadiums had been established in various villages across the district providing a platform for aspiring athletes to showcase their skills.

District Collector Shashanka said that competitions were organized in 11 divisions at the mandal level.

The winners of these events will be participating in the district-level tournament, scheduled to take place over three days from May 22 to 24.