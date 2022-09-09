Diving Deep Into The History Of Sports With The Journey Of Pawan Gupta

Hyderabad: Sports which are a thread of social and cultural fabric, have a great impact on society. Sports are not a new term. It can be found in the Holy age of Ramayana and Mahabharata in the forms of hunting, wrestling, swimming and archery. The beauty of any culture is its optimistic outlook in absorbing new elements in it with pure respect. And India has successfully absorbed some amazing sports, like Wushu, from countries like China. Sanda is one of its major disciplines. Indian Sanda fighter Pawan Gupta is the name around whom our discussion revolves.

Pawan Gupta, an Indian Sanda fighter from the national team, comes from Uttar Pradesh, India. Making and breaking his own records is what has made him the most popular Sanda fighter. Starting from bagging a bronze medal at the 2012 Asian Wushu Championships held in Hanoi, Vietnam, in men’s Sanda 65 kg to winning a silver medal in the Asian Sanda Championships, held in Singapore, Pawan Gupta, with his athletic spirit, has always upgraded his game.

Wait… there is yet more to go. The span of his career has seen many more achievements. Showing his skills at the International margins, he won a bronze medal in the 8th Asian Wushu Championships held in Hanoi, Vietnam. He has also earned respect at the national level. The 2015 National Games of India, held in Kerala, saw Pawan Gupta bagging a bronze medal for his country. Two years later, in 2017, he proved himself again by winning a silver medal at the Asian Sanda Championships held in Singapore.

In addition to this, he has made his country proud in far more distant places. Preparing for the 2017 International Wushu Championships, held in Armenia, he competed in the 70 kg men’s category and won a bronze medal. Again he was found in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s International Wushu Sanda Tournament in the men’s 75 kg in 2018, where he stood at the third position. Competing in the Batumi Open International Wushu Tournament, held in Batumi, Georgia, he won a silver medal in 2019.

The modern world, which has handed mobile phones in the hands of potent youngsters, should never forget that Sports are one of the main tenets of society. Sports doesn’t only lead an individual to go for a more disciplined approach towards life, but it also makes one learn how to absorb the most inspiring elements from other countries besides our prejudices against them. Pawan Gupta, the Indian athlete, is an inspiration for the youth of India to never stop learning and competing with themselves.