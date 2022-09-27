Transgender community joins bathukamma celebrations in Karimnagar

Published Date - 09:04 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

Karimnagar: Members of the transgender community played Bathukamma with great enthusiasm and joy here on Tuesday. Attired in colorful sarees and jewellery, they played Bathukamma with floral arrangements and by singing Bathukamma songs.

Though they usually stay away from mainstream festivals, members of the transgender community participated in the Bathukamma celebrations organized by the Women and Child Welfare department at Jyothibha Phule grounds. The district administration had given special priority to their involvement in the celebrations as part of efforts to bring them into the mainstream.

Officials said the development of Telangana culture was linked with the main concept of building a gender-free society. In order to bring them into mainstream and bring out their hidden talents, members of the transgender community were invited to play Bathukamma. Gender discrimination would hinder the growth of the society, they said.