DM stream inaugurated at NTPC Ramagundam

NTPC Regional Executive Director Sanjay Madan visited prominent locations of Ramagundam plant, Telangana project, floating solar power project, and many more to review the progress

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Peddapalli: On his second day of visit to National Thermal Power Corporation –Ramagundam, NTPC Regional Executive Director (Western region-II & South) Sanjay Madan, visited prominent locations in the power plant.

RED along with Sunil Kumar, Chief General Manager, NTPC (Ramagundam & Telangana), and senior officials visited prominent locations of Ramagundam plant, Telangana project, floating solar power project, and many more to review the progress.

While inspecting the progress at Telangana project, Sanjay Madan inaugurated DM stream. On the occasion, he asked all the concerned to put their best efforts to get the units commissioned in times with thrust on safety and quality.

He also visited the Ramagundam plant and enquired about the operation and maintenance work. He interacted with the engineers and appreciated their role in uninterrupted power generation during Covid.

Later, he visited the new initiative at NTPC-Ramagundam – Miyawaki forest and Geopolymer Aggregate. He lauded the innovative practices of Ramagundam and advised to continuously focus on similar activities.

Earlier, Sanjay Madan interacted with office bearers of unions and associations and appreciated their constructive role. He also interacted with leading agencies and advised them to work in synergy with NTPC to get the things done in time. Before departure, Sanjay Madan planted a sapling in the township.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .